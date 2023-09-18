Suga bids emotional goodbye to BTS Army before military service begins, says 'will meet again in 2025'

Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga from the globally renowned K-Pop band BTS, recently announced his mandatory military enlistment which is set to begin on September 22. Now the pop star recently had a heartfelt interaction with the fans, who are also called by their fandom name 'Army'.
During a live Weverse session, the singer assured his fans that he will reunite with them after the completion of his service in 2025 and till then he asked them "not to cry" and insisted that they enjoy his drinking show 'Suchwita'.
“Hello, it’s nice to see you. It’s me, Suga. I cut my hair a bit. My hair is very short, right? I can’t get used to it too. The staff could not recognise me,” he said in the live session, as he appeared sporting a short hairstyle.
Suga mentioned that he maintained quite a low profile after wrapping up his Agust D tour in Seoul. He had taken that time off to get some rest and spend some time with his family and other BTS members. He said, "After the concert, I was only resting for about 2 weeks cause I had body pain. So I was resting a lot. I spent the remaining time with my family."
Suga has his own variety show called 'Suchwita'. The series features him chatting with guests while enjoying alcohol. Now that he wont be able to continue with the show for a while now, Suga mentioned that he has filmed a lot of content for the fans to watch. “I can’t do Suchwita anymore. But I filmed a lot! Please look forward to it,” he said.
Suga left the fans with comforting words and told them to wait for him to be back.
Along with the fans, BTS members too sent him strength and love for his military service. BST member J-Hope, who is on a break from his military service, said, "Watching the live before I submit my phone. The hair suits you well."
Other member, Kim Seok-Jin, who is the eldest of them all wrote, "Yoongi-ya, have strength! I’m cheering for you."
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to complete the mandatory military service of about 2 years. Before Suga, Seok-Jin and J-hope have already been enlisted in the military.