Suga bids emotional goodbye to BTS Army before military service begins, says 'will meet again in 2025'

During a live Weverse session, the singer assured his fans that he will reunite with them after the completion of his service in 2025 and till then he asked them "not to cry" and insisted that they enjoy his drinking show 'Suchwita'.

“Hello, it’s nice to see you. It’s me, Suga. I cut my hair a bit. My hair is very short, right? I can’t get used to it too. The staff could not recognise me,” he said in the live session, as he appeared sporting a short hairstyle.