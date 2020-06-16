Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend questioned, cops widen probe

Sushant’s friend questioned, cops widen probe

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS , Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2020, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 13:07 ist

A day after he was found dead in his home in Bandra, the last rites of budding actor Sushant Singh Rajput were performed on Monday. However, with no clear leads emerging on the reasons behind his suicide, the Bandra police have widened the probe.

The postmortem conducted at the Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital confirmed asphyxia as the cause of death. The actor’s family members flew down from Patna and claimed the body. His father performed the last rites at the Vile Parle auditorium on Monday.

Meanwhile, the police have questioned Sushant’s friend Rhea Chakravarty and will also talk to Mahesh Shetty, a friend whom Sushant called for the last time.

The team from Bandra police station, the CID and forensic department visited Sushanth’s Bandra flat. Medical files, medicines, mobile phones and laptop have been secured for investigation. Police are trying to examine financial details and other possible causes.

 

