'Thalapathy 69': From playing a suspended cop to singing a song, Vijay goes all out in his final film

<p>Actor-turned-politician Vijay Joseph has successfully completed the first schedule of his much-anticipated final film, tentatively named Thalapathy 69. The first schedule involved filming a song, which was shot in the picturesque Payyanur. Hundreds of dancers participated in this peppy track composed by Anirudh Ravichander.</p><p>Following the pattern of his recent films, this movie also has a song sung by Vijay. DH has discovered that the song filmed a few weeks ago by the makers of <em>Thalapathy 69</em> is indeed the same one sung by Vijay. Allegedly named ‘One last song’, Vijay lent his voice for the song and the rap is done by Asal Kolar. This duo previously collaborated on ‘Naa Ready’ from <em>Leo</em>. Choreography was done by celebrated choreographer Sekhar VJ. </p><p>When asked about his role in the film, a source close to the project said that he’ will portray a suspended police officer who reclaims the power for a special mission. The film has a lot to offer, and right now, all attention is on Thalapathy Vijay's first political gathering schedule to happen on October 27.”</p><p>On being asked about the second schedule, the source added, “The second schedule will kick off after Diwali, once he wraps up his political commitments and the festival celebrations.”</p>.Thalapathy 69: Vijay's final film's pooja over, movie to go on floor tomorrow in Payyanur .<p>Filmmaker H Vinoth, who has given blockbusters like known for directing <em>Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru</em> (2017), <em>Nerkonda Paarvai</em> (2019), <em>Valimai</em> (2022), and <em>Thunivu</em> (2023), will helm the movie. It is anticipated to be a cop drama, a genre he excels in, filled with twists and challenges that are bound to thrill every Vijay fan.</p>.<p>In September, KVN Productions officially announced the project. The movie is co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK. The movie features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles. Anticipation for the film is at an all-time high, as Vijay has confirmed that this will be his last appearance before fully committing himself to politics.</p>