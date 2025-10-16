<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider listing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plea seeking a nod to fell more trees for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project subject to compensatory afforestation.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the BMC counsel informed the bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran that more trees are needed to be felled and this aspect be considered at the earliest, subject to compensatory afforestation.</p>.Delhi remains among world's most polluted cities; Kolkata, Mumbai are other Indian metros in the top 10 list.<p>The bench agreed to consider listing the plea for hearing.</p>.<p>The GMLR project aims at developing road connectivity from Western Express Highway to Eastern Express Highway to reduce travel time by almost an hour between Mulund and Goregaon.</p>.<p>The BMC, which is responsible for the ambitious project, sought the apex court’s permission to cut the trees for the first phase of development.</p>.<p>The civic body had earlier assured the bench about following rules on compensatory afforestation, including those related to geo-tagging of saplings to be planted in lieu of the felled trees. </p>