Thamma First Song Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna turns up the heat in 'Tum Mere Na Huye'

<p>After unveiling the gripping <em>Thamma</em> trailer, the makers dropped another sweet teaser, featuring the first song, <em>Tum Mere Na Huye</em>. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, the teaser features Rashmika Mandanna scorching up the screen with her hotness. Reportedly, the song is all soul and brings a standalone appeal to the movie and is all set to be your next obsession.</p><p>Fans of Rashmika Mandanna are eager to see what magic she has created in the song, as her magnetic presence has captivated everyone with her performances, making her a prominent face in the industry.</p>.<p>The national crush has been ruling cinemas for the past couple of years and has emerged as one of the biggest pan-India faces, with several blockbusters under her kitty over the years.</p><p>Madhubanti, who has given chartbusters like <em>Uyi Amma</em> and <em>Aaj Ki Raat</em>, is back with another foot-tapping single, <em>Tum Mere Huye</em>, and she makes it clear that it is her prime creative era, making waves across the industry.</p><p>On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is joining Maddock’s horror-comedy universe with <em>Thamma</em>. She enters the universe as Tadaka, and with her glimpse in the trailer, her fans went crazy, flooding social media to praise her choice of scripts. Fans can’t stop raving about her performance, praising the intensity, charm, and energy she brings to Tadaka.</p><p><em>Thamma</em> plunges straight into a BLOODY world where love bleeds, legends awaken, and humour turns too relatable. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner Maddock Films and is slated for a release during Diwali this year.</p>