'Thamma' Song: Rashmika Mandanna & Ayushmann Khurrana burn the screen in 'Tum Mere Na Huye'

<p>After the thrilling trailer launch, Maddock Films has released the first song from the much-awaited Diwali release, <em>Thamma</em>, and it’s as chilling as it is hilarious. ‘Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi’, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.</p><p>In less than 24 hours, the song has emerged as a heartbreak anthem of the year. The song has been mounted on a grand scale and carries a raw, unbridled intensity brought alive by Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.</p>.<p>Rashmika, seen in a never-before-seen avatar, embodies the voice of every girl after heartbreak, while her fiery chemistry with Ayushmann scorches the screen, adding both pain and allure. With lyrics that cut deep and a dance routine that shifts seamlessly from intense to intoxicating, <em>Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi</em> is an unforgettable experience.</p><p>Expressing her excitement, Rashmika Mandanna said, “Definitely one of the most fun songs I’ve shot for. The choreography, the music, the beats, the set… everything is just full heart! I hope you all like it and enjoy it as much as I did while shooting for it.” (sic)</p><p>After <em>Aaj Ki Raat</em> from <em>Stree 2</em>, Madhubanti Bagchi is back with another peppy number. Alongside her, Sachin-Jigar also lend their voices, elevating the emotional pull, creating a song that is both haunting and addictive.</p><p>While the trailer garnered an overwhelming response from the audience, the movie is touted to be an extraordinary cinematic experience, expanding the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). With its catchy beats and striking visuals, <em>Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi</em> gives audiences a glimpse into the magic, madness, and mystery that <em>Thamma</em> will unfold this Diwali.</p><p>Set to release this Diwali, <em>Thamma</em> promises to blend romance, humour, drama and supernatural suspense in a story of two star-crossed souls who fight for love against all odds.</p>