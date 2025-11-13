<p>The highly anciticpated teaser of <em>The Devil Wears Prada 2</em> has been unveiled by the 20th Century Studios and the teasers marks the reunion of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci nearly two decades after the original global hit.</p><p>Released in 2006, <em>The Devil Wears Prada</em> has succesfully transcended generations to become a cult classic and is still celebrated for its razor-sharp dialogue, unforgettable performances and its iconic portrayal of ambition, power and fashion.</p><p>The first teaser from the sequel teases a charged reunion, showing Streep’s Miranda and Hathaway’s Andy crossing paths in an elevator, a moment already sending fans into a frenzy.</p>.<p>Set against the backdrop of the fast-evolving world of digital fashion, <em>The Devil Wears Prada 2</em> is directed by David Frankel. Written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the movie brings back the sharp wit, high fashion and shifting power dynamics of Runway magazine.</p><p>The story revisits Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling as they navigate new alliances, rivalries and the blurred lines between influence and ambition in modern-day New York City.</p><p>Joining the stellar cast are Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora, alongside returning favorites Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.</p><p>Produced by Wendy Finerman and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and Aline Brosh McKenna, The Devil Wears Prada 2 promises a dazzling mix of biting humor, timeless style, and emotional depth.</p><p>20th Century Studios will release <em>The Devil Wears Prada 2</em> in cinemas on 1st May, 2026.</p>