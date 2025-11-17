Tom Cruise receives Honorary Oscar, says making movies is 'who I am'

<p>Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was awarded his first-ever golden statue—an honorary Oscar—on Sunday night, marking the culmination of his decades-long career with a standing ovation from the audience.</p>.<p>Accompanied by the <em>Mission Impossible</em> theme tune, Cruise walked onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to a burst of applause.</p>.<p>Among the peers cheering him on were Colin Farrell and Emilio Estevez, both past screen partners, and the esteemed Steven Spielberg, who previously directed him in two films: <em>Minority Report</em> and <em>War of the Worlds</em>.</p>.<p>Cruise, a four-time Oscar nominee, has never won the award and spoke of his love for cinema in a heartfelt speech.</p>.<p>He praised the big screen as a place that sparks "a hunger for adventure, a hunger for knowledge, a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world."</p>.<p>The honorary Oscars, awarded annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, celebrate cinema legends for their careers and contributions to the film industry.</p>.<p>Cruise's award was presented by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, who directed him in the upcoming film <em>Judy</em>.</p>.<p>The Academy also presented honorary Oscars that evening to actor Debbie Allen, who starred in <em>Fame </em>and production designer Wynn Thomas.</p>.<p>Wynn Thomas and Tom Cruise pose with their honorary Oscars during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, US.</p>