Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3' titled 'The Last Dance', to release in October

Los Angeles: The third part of Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise has been titled Venom: The Last Dance.

In the threequel, Hardy is reprising his role of journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom, which he played in the franchise's first two movies— Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021).

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures has moved up the film’s release date from November 8 to October 25.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two films, has written and directed the third part. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.