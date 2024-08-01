Vicky Kaushal at ICW finale: Outfits reminded me of my wedding, felt like calling Katrina

"To be very honest, I really felt like calling Katrina and telling her. So many of the outfits reminded me of my wedding because of the things she wanted particularly. I was like 'This! I spotted that and that!' Katrina is currently on a flight, I'll tell her eventually. Thank you for making me a small part of this beautiful show," Vicky said at the post-show press conference here. For their nuptials, Katrina was dressed in a red lehenga and Vicky had donned an ivory sherwani, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.