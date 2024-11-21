Watch: Nayanthara and Dhanush seen together at a wedding amid NOC row

<p>Amid the ongoing feud between 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara and 'Asuran' actor Dhanush, a new video has garnered massive attention, and it is spreading like wildfire on social media. In the clip, Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, are seen arriving at the wedding of <em>Idli Kadai </em>producer Aakash Baskaran.</p><p>Nayanthara looked elegant in a red and white checkered saree, while Dhanush sported his trademark white shirt and veshti. The video is being shared widely on social media, as apparently, this is their first public encounter amid their public feud.</p><p><strong>WATCH the Video</strong></p>.<p>Tension filled the air when Dhanush, the lead actor of <em>Idli Kadai</em>, was also in attendance, with all of them seated in the front row. The awkward encounter was seemingly managed well, as they avoided engaging with each other and exited the venue swiftly. </p><p>Reportedly, the high-profile wedding also saw celebrities like Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh Ravichander and others influential personalities from the industry graced the event.</p><p><strong>For the unversed:</strong></p><p>Nayanthara slammed actor Dhanush for refusing permission to use footage from her 2015 Tamil movie <em>Naanum Rowdy Dhaan</em>, which he had produced. She also criticised him for sending a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore in damages for the inclusion of a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film in her documentary film <em>Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.</em></p><p>In the documentary, Nayanthara looks back on her journey towards love and superstardom amidst personal struggles and triumphs in this intimate documentary. The documentary film was released on November 18, 2024, coinciding with the actress’ birthday and is now streaming on Netflix.</p>