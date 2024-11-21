Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Watch: Nayanthara and Dhanush seen together at a wedding amid NOC row

Nayanthara looked elegant in a red and white checkered saree, while Dhanush sported his trademark white shirt and veshti.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 13:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 13:35 IST
Entertainment NewsVignesh ShivanDhanushNayantharaTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us