Watch: Salman Khan looks unrecognisable in old ad film

An old ad film, featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan, has taken social media by storm much to the delight of 'Bhai' fans. In the clip, shot during the 80s, the mass hero is seen in a charming and unrecognisable avatar that is a complete departure from the looks sported by him in some of his recent movies. His infectious energy levels and youthful charm are hard to miss.



Salman made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in the 1988 release Biwi Ho To Aisi. It was, however, the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya that established him as a force to be reckoned with. He went on to star in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Saajan, consolidating his standing in the industry, He suffered setbacks in the 2000s when films such as Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, Salaam-E-Ishq and Marigold did not do as well as expected, The star bounced back with the 2009 release Wanted, which established him as a mass hero. The actor subsequently starred in films such as Dabangg, Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.



Salman was last seen in the Eid release Radhe, which emerged as a 'digital blockbuster' despite mixed reviews. It revolved around the clash between a cop and a gangster and starred Randeep Hooda as the antagonist. Salman is working on Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger series. It stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with her Bharat co-star.

He is part of Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen. The actor will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is touted to be a remake of the Tamil biggie Veeram and features Pooja Hegde, the star of popular Telugu films such as Aravinda Sametha and Maharshi as the leading lady. Bollywood's 'Sultan' was reportedly offered the Hindi remake of Vijay's Master but he turned it down.