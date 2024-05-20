Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar blessed with a baby boy, name him 'Vedavid'

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible."

"As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation", the statement read.

Soon after sharing the news, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues.

Yami and Aditya got married in an intimate ceremony in June 2021. They recently worked together in Article 370, which released worldwide in February 2024.