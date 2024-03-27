Group exhibition depicting navarasas

An art exhibition depicting the navarasas or nine emotions will feature the works of 21 artists.
The showcase is titled ‘The pollen waits on tiptoe’, which is also the title of a translated English anthology comprising poems by Kannada poet Da Ra Bendre.
The exhibition is divided into nine sections, each representing a different emotion. It will feature a mix of paintings, sculptures, photographs and mixed media works. Multidisciplinary artist Dimple B Shah depicts the emotion of ‘bhayanaka’ or fear through eco-feminist perspectives, while Raghu Kondur interprets ‘bibhatsya’ or abhorrence by addressing urbanisation through his paintings.
Veera or courage is captured by Akshay Mali, who portrays the emotion through the precarious positions from where his photographs are taken. Known for her performative photography, Sukanya Garg chose to illustrate karuna or compassion through detailed pieces that draw parallels between the cosmos and the human body.
‘The pollen waits on tiptoe’, March 31 to April 8, at 7 Galleries, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road. For details, call 98860 47579.
(Published 27 March 2024, 00:18 IST)