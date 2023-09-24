A poster boy for social anxiety

Pessoa’s biggest subject was solitude and how living a life of mundanity is more liberating than if one were to become notable or famous or gain power. Bernardo, whom Pessoa referred to as his heteronym (not quite a pseudonym and not quite an alter ego, but an alternate identity) says this early on in the book: “Because I am nothing, I can imagine myself to be anything. If I were somebody, I wouldn’t be able to.” Bernardo works as a clerk in an office in Lisbon. His life is restricted to going to the office, sitting at his desk, doing interminable amounts of paperwork and then heading home where he lives alone. He reads and writes and avoids social contact as much as possible: