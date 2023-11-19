Fever pitch

Interestingly, the third book, Pitchside: My Life in Indian Cricket by Amrit Mathur, also recounts this historic visit. It, however, offers a literary lesson rather than a cricket anecdote, for Mathur’s book is a textbook example of what changes when a story is told from a different perspective. The author was the manager of the Indian team in the 1992 tour. He not only helped chart a plan for the Indian Premier League(IPL) — forever changing the sport — but also held several reputable positions that enabled him to witness several firsts of the game. The above tour also marked the first time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) quoted a price for television rights. Mathur’s quirky remark summarises to what extent the board was “stumped”: BCCI “didn’t know they owned the rights that [Bacher] wanted to buy.”