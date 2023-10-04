Home
features books

Five books on cotton

Last Updated 03 October 2023, 22:25 IST

Meghalok Giri

Khadi: Gandhi’s Mega Symbol of Subversion

Author: Peter Gonsalves

The book looks at khadi from the lens of cotton but also the culture of self-reliance it established and the legacy it left behind. It also addresses Mahatma Gandhi’s call for embracing khadi as a symbol of resistance against British rule.

A Frayed History: The Journey of Cotton in India

Author: Meena Menon 

Indian cotton has had a chequered journey. Prized for quality, variety and weaving traditions in the past, it has now become synonymous with farmer distress. The book gives a peek into the ancient and modern cultivation practices and demonstrates how cotton has shaped the social, economic, and cultural fabric of our nation.

Empire of Cotton: A Global History

Author: Sven Beckert

The author describes the impact of cotton on global trade, focussing on how countries are interdependent on this cash crop. He has condensed 5,000 years of history of cotton in the book, especially the period between the 17th and 20th centuries.

Ramrao: The Story of India’s Farm Crisis 

Author: Jaideep Hardikar

The book chronicles the daily struggle of cotton farmers in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra. Ramrao Panchleniwar, who tried to kill himself in 2014, is the central character. Poor agrarian reforms, administrative apathy and piling debt are driving farmers to take such an extreme step, the book argues. 

Cotton: The Little Plant That Snored

Author: Johnny Strader

This is a picture book for children. It tells the story of a little cotton plant who is bullied by other plants because he is different — he snores. But Mother Nature comes to his rescue and he learns to accept himself for who he truly is.

Books

