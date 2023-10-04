Five books on cotton

Meghalok Giri
Khadi: Gandhi’s Mega Symbol of Subversion
Author: Peter Gonsalves
The book looks at khadi from the lens of cotton but also the culture of self-reliance it established and the legacy it left behind. It also addresses Mahatma Gandhi’s call for embracing khadi as a symbol of resistance against British rule.
A Frayed History: The Journey of Cotton in India
Author: Meena Menon
Indian cotton has had a chequered journey. Prized for quality, variety and weaving traditions in the past, it has now become synonymous with farmer distress. The book gives a peek into the ancient and modern cultivation practices and demonstrates how cotton has shaped the social, economic, and cultural fabric of our nation.
Empire of Cotton: A Global History
Author: Sven Beckert
The author describes the impact of cotton on global trade, focussing on how countries are interdependent on this cash crop. He has condensed 5,000 years of history of cotton in the book, especially the period between the 17th and 20th centuries.
Ramrao: The Story of India’s Farm Crisis
Author: Jaideep Hardikar
The book chronicles the daily struggle of cotton farmers in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra. Ramrao Panchleniwar, who tried to kill himself in 2014, is the central character. Poor agrarian reforms, administrative apathy and piling debt are driving farmers to take such an extreme step, the book argues.
Cotton: The Little Plant That Snored
Author: Johnny Strader
This is a picture book for children. It tells the story of a little cotton plant who is bullied by other plants because he is different — he snores. But Mother Nature comes to his rescue and he learns to accept himself for who he truly is.