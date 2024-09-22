Gazing at the ordinary with a poet's grace

Even though the pieces in The Little Virtues are weighted by the heaviness of loss, of the late-in-life realisation we all come to that we could have done more, there’s a sharp sense of humour here that lightens the melancholy on occasion. In England: Eulogy and Lament, Ginzburg writes critically of the English aesthetic: “The English have no imagination. They all dress in the same way. The women you see in the streets all have the same beige or transparent plastic raincoats which look like shower curtains or tablecloths in restaurants.” She doesn’t even spare the Bohemians of Chelsea who think they are unconventional in their attire but fail to realise “…that the streets are full of thousands of young people exactly identical to themselves, with the same hairstyle, the same expression of naïve defiance, the same shoes.”