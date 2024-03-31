‘Patronise thriller readers at your own peril’

My earliest memory is of my sister reading Tintin to me. She used to do the different voices for all the characters and I would sit next to her and look at the pictures. I still go back to Tintin — The Castafiore Emerald, for instance, is the perfect mystery. My mother was an English teacher and our house was full of books. What actually made me into a reader though was Agatha Christie. I was 12 or 13 when I broke into my sister’s room — she had a collection and the covers used to be terrifying with exploding tennis rackets and big eyeballs! And Then There Were None was the first one I read. For all of us readers, there is this moment when we fall in love with reading; for me, it was that summer and I have been chasing that experience my whole life.