The power of namelessness

Through evocative prose that transcends the passage of time and varying perspectives, Minor Detail exposes the harsh reality of a barren landscape where the sands of the story constantly shift in the quest for truth. This transition unfolds from the story's centre to its margins, from the ‘significant’ to the seemingly ‘trivial’, all while "nothing moves except the mirage." Moving away from the major/ grand narratives, the book’s distant emotional standing reflects a prevailing sense of dispossession, and powerlessness, as occupying forces continue to cast shadows over both the physical bodies and collective memories of a land that was once home but has now become a settlement. What becomes starkly apparent is that the erasure extends far beyond that 'minor detail' of a single tragic event.