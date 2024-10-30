Learn the language on Instagram

<p>With Karnataka Rajyotsava just a few days away,<em> Metrolife</em> lists Instagram pages through which one can learn Kannada. </p> <p><strong>@kannadahindisangam</strong></p>.<p>Full-time content creator Raashii Rai’s account is designed to ease challenging situations. "My content is educational and I try to teach sentences in both Kannada and Hindi. This can help people communicate in multiple similar situations," she says.</p>.<p>Raashii's posts are based on interactions she has with her followers and on daily situations such as conversations between passengers and drivers, on the bus, etc. </p>.<p>The Whitefield resident hopes to make her content more interactive in the future. “Never say Kannada gothilla. Always say nanige swalpa Kannada gothu or naanu Kannada kalitha iddhini”, is a regular line featured in her videos. Her page has 1.63 lakh followers. </p>.<p><strong>@Morethankannadagottila</strong></p>.<p>The page is run by Sakshi Baid, a north Indian who started learning Kannada as a student in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"I learned the language from a friend and through books during my college days. When I was looking for language courses, I realised that there were not many online tutorials available," she says. This inspired her to start the page in February. She started by posting about numbers, verbs, and simple words, and has now moved on to sentences.</p>.<p>"I often post about conversations with autorickshaw and cab drivers. I post every day and the content includes quizzes to revise the words and phrases taught through the week," she adds. Sakshi says the "response received has been phenomenal".</p>.<p>"I plan to keep posting not only about the language but also about Karnataka's culture and traditions," she shares. The page has 3.55 lakh followers</p>.<p><strong>@kannad_alla_kannada</strong></p>.<p>This page is an extension of Navya S Karanth’s Kannada learning course. The Jakkur resident is a full-time Kannada teacher. She started posting reels on the social media platform about three years ago. </p>.<p>Her posts cover simple sentences like ‘Nange concert du tickets siktu’ (I got the concert tickets) and phrases like ‘Idu ondu rasthe’ (this is a road).</p>.<p>She receives requests through comments on her posts. “The most common requests are to do with conversing with delivery executives, auto rickshaw and cab drivers, vegetable vendors, and colleagues,” she adds.</p>.<p>Navya also wants to create awareness about the state and its culture through her page. </p>.<p>The page has 1.52 lakh followers.</p>.<p><strong>Learn the slang</strong> </p>.<p>Instagram page Slangaluru founded by Ikyatha Yerasala, lists Bengaluru slang used in daily conversations. This includes words and phrases like ‘dabba’ (useless), ‘pataar’ (sound of a slap), and ‘tuppa’ (easy to grasp), among other words.</p>