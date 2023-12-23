Fiddlers under the same roof

In the ’70s, music filled the home of the Abreos in Bengaluru just as it did for the famous Von Trapp family house in Salzburg decades ago.
As the four Abreo siblings — David, Patricia, Gerard and Peter — went on to pursue their careers, the Abreo Quartet disbanded.
But one of them, Gerard, now a senior cardiologist in Houston and his wife Nicole from Mangaluru made sure to keep the music alive by passing down their musical talents to their nine children, all of whom play the violin.
The Abreo Nonet, along with their parents visit Bengaluru once every two or three years and as benefactors, perform at the Jyothi Seva Blind School and St Alphonsus School. They also perform at the local church in Richards Town.
All the nine children from Michael the eldest aged 23 to Joseph the youngest aged 8 started learning the violin and the piano before the age of five from their mother Nicole, an accomplished musician and teacher with a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Toronto. After a year of home tutoring, the children took weekly lessons from a professional music teacher.
Remarkably, the nine children are home-schooled and the older ones are now doing well academically in their chosen fields.
“Academics comes first, music second,” notes Gerard. “Music has helped them do well in academics, they inspire each other and teach each other.”
The eldest is pursuing research in pancreatic cancer, the second is a software engineer and the third will major in neuroscience soon.
Homeschooling has afforded flexibility and more time to pursue music as an extra-curricular activity, points out Nicole.
It is no cakewalk to raise nine children with Gerard’s demanding professional duties as a cardiologist.
“It is one hundred percent God’s blessings. We were committed to be open to life when we got married, we have a responsible parenthood and did the best we can,” says Gerard in all seriousness, crediting his wife for her efficiency, patience and management skills.
As a group, the nine siblings can play any kind of music from classical to rock n roll and medleys. They are part of a church choir in Houston. The oldest four perform for the A & M University Orchestra, Texas and Michael, was also a Concept Master (main violinist).
In the ’70s until the early ’80s, the Abreo quartet performed regularly at weddings and social gatherings. Gerard played the drums, Patricia the Banjo (also vocalist) while David and Peter played the guitar and the tambourine.
Gerard, better known as Gerry, was part of the band at St Germain High School and later set up a band at St John’s Medical College. It became the first college band to play at the annual St John’s Ball in 1990 where professional bands usually played.
Gerard, who recognised the value of music and how it strengthened family bonds, is carrying on the tradition and inculcating the same values in his children.
There are no grand plans for the future. “The past is history; the future is a mystery. All we have is the present and we will do what is needed,” quips Gerard. “We will continue to make music and keep returning to Bengaluru to perform.”