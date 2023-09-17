Alcohol as a teratogen

No amount of preparation can help a woman predict pregnancy’s vicissitudes. It is a time when women can be cauldrons of emotions, which thus makes a few resort to alcohol. This can be exacerbated by conditions such as depression that sometimes accompany pregnancy. In comparison to awareness about the hazards to do with tobacco and drugs during pregnancy, alcohol remains severely underestimated. Sometimes, women suffering from addiction can look at pregnancy as a time to explore sobriety. It is important to work on harm reduction strategies prior to pregnancy rather than during the pregnancy. Rather than making an inchoate emotional mistake primarily based on feeling instead of reason, it would be good to seek help. Thus, it would be cogent to screen women for alcohol during preconception counselling as well as prenatal care, ergo issues around alcohol can be addressed through brief interventions.