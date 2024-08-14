Abdominal symptoms can help detect early-stage ovarian cancer, study finds

New Delhi: Testing for symptoms such as abdominal bloating, pain, or feeling full soon after beginning to eat can detect a fourth of the early-stage ovarian cancer cases, according to a new research.

Researchers said that when diagnosed through this method of 'symptom-triggered testing,' complete removal of the cancer cells through surgery was possible in about 60 per cent of the cases.

While previous evidence has suggested that ovarian cancer symptoms can start to show up anywhere between three months and three years before diagnosis, the researchers, including those at the University of Birmingham, UK, said these symptoms are often vague, making early detection difficult.