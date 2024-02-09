Misconception denies kids ORS treatment in serious diarrhoea cases: Study

New Delhi: Thousands of children with severe diarrhoea are denied the crucial oral rehydration salt treatment because doctors mistakenly believe that parents don’t prefer ORS for their wards, a new study has found, after probing doctors from Bihar and Karnataka.

The novel study employs the services of “actors” who visited doctors and pharmacies in 253 small and mid-sized towns in the two states seeking treatment for their (imaginary) kids having either moderate or severe diarrhoea – both requiring ORS as the best clinical option.

But surprisingly the study reports 42 per cent under-prescription of ORS due to the doctors’ perceptions of patient preference.

“A long-standing puzzle in global health has been that providers (doctors) do not prescribe oral rehydration salts for child diarrhoea, even though they know it is the standard of care,” said Neeraj Sood, co-author of the study and a professor at the Price School of Public Policy, at the University of Southern California.