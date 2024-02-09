Misconception denies kids ORS treatment in serious diarrhoea cases: Study

New Delhi: Thousands of children with severe diarrhoea are denied the crucial oral rehydration salt treatment because doctors mistakenly believe that parents don’t prefer ORS for their wards, a new study has found, after probing doctors from Bihar and Karnataka.
The novel study employs the services of “actors” who visited doctors and pharmacies in 253 small and mid-sized towns in the two states seeking treatment for their (imaginary) kids having either moderate or severe diarrhoea – both requiring ORS as the best clinical option.
But surprisingly the study reports 42 per cent under-prescription of ORS due to the doctors’ perceptions of patient preference.
“A long-standing puzzle in global health has been that providers (doctors) do not prescribe oral rehydration salts for child diarrhoea, even though they know it is the standard of care,” said Neeraj Sood, co-author of the study and a professor at the Price School of Public Policy, at the University of Southern California.
“This study provides new insights that now allow us to pursue interventions that can address this problem,” Sood added.
While the life-saving benefits of ORS have been known for decades, public health Researchers have identified a problem with the inadequate prescription of a vital salt combination to combat a deadly disease. An Indo-US team conducted a study to investigate this issue, with the aim of potentially saving millions of young lives. To carry out the study, researchers from RAND, the University of Southern California, Duke University, and the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru utilized a unique method. They trained 25 individuals to act as caregivers of children and visit doctors and pharmacies to seek assistance for children suffering from diarrhea. The actors presented cases of children with varying degrees of diarrhea to assess the prescription patterns of healthcare providers. The study revealed that doctors often did not prescribe oral rehydration salts (ORS) due to misconceptions about caregivers' preferences. However, when caregivers expressed a preference for ORS, the prescription of the treatment increased significantly. The findings suggest that interventions to change providers' perceptions of patients' preferences could lead to increased use of ORS and a reduction in child mortality from diarrhea. This study, offering potential new approaches to address the disease, has been published in Science.