Nashik doctor sets world record with 1000 robotic-assisted surgeries in 4 years

Mumbai: In an achievement in the health sector, Dr Raj Nagarkar from Nashik, has set a new world record by performing a thousand robotic-assisted surgeries within a span of only fifty months or four years.

The 1000th surgery, successfully performed last month on a patient with prostate cancer, lasted for three hours, and the patient was discharged within seventy-two hours.

Over the years, Dr Nagarkar has performed several complex robotic-assisted procedures including oncology surgeries for prostate, colon, oesophageal, lung and cervical, as well as procedures in hernia repair, gallbladder stones, appendicitis, colorectal, gynaecological, urological, weight loss, thoracic and fundoplication surgeries.