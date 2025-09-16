<p>Mumbai: The police have intensified their search for former bureaucrat Dilip Khedkar, father of dismissed IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar, who, along with his bodyguard, is accused of abducting the helper of a truck driver from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/navi-mumbai">Navi Mumbai</a>. A search is also on for Puja's mother, Manorama Khedkar, against whom the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>police have registered a case. </p>.<p>On Saturday, a cement mixer truck collided with the SUV in which Dilip and his bodyguard Praful Salunkhe were travelling. The truck was driven by Chandkumar Chavan while Prahlad Kumar was seated next to him as a helper. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/puja-khedkars-father-and-his-bodyguard-abducted-truck-driver-after-road-rage-rescued-police-3729331">The two occupants of the SUV allegedly abducted Kumar on the pretext of taking him to the police station</a> and reporting the incident.</p>.Truck driver abduction: Ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother unleashed dogs to scare cops.<p>On Sunday, the Navi Mumbai police rescued Kumar from the residence of the Khedkar family in the Chaturshringi area of Pune. Manorama allegedly prevented a police team from entering their house, leading to an exchange with the police personnel. Besides, she also allegedly unleashed dogs to scare the police party.</p><p>Later, Kumar identified Dilip and his bodyguard as the occupants in the SUV.</p><p>While the Pune police have registered a case against Manorama for allegedly obstructing the police and issued a notice, the Navi Mumbai police filed a case against Dilip and his bodyguard.</p>