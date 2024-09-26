Agra Traffic Police launches 'Tourist Path' to ease navigation to Taj Mahal

"The 'Tourist Path' route plan is set to be launched on October 2. It will help tourists save time by following a designated route, avoiding the congested roads often recommended by navigation devices," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Traffic and Taj Suraksha, Syed Areeb Ahmad, told PTI.

He said that tourists coming via the Yamuna Expressway often follow online directions and end up on the crowded Yamuna Kinara road.

"About 70 per cent of the tourist visit the West Ghat of Taj Mahal, which creates traffic congestion near Yamuna Kinara and Agra Fort," Ahmad added.

The bar codes and signboards will be installed at toll plazas, flyovers and other prominent locations in and around Agra to assist tourists from cities like Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Gwalior and Lucknow, he said.

Furthermore, the ACP said that around 70 locations have been identified for installing these bar codes which will be operational from October 2.