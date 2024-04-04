JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress's Gourav Vallabh quits party, joins BJP

Former Bihar Congress president Anil Sharma also joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 08:28 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Gourav Vallabh joined the BJP on Thursday hours after he quit the Congress, saying he can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans, nor abuse "wealth creators" day in and day out.

Former Bihar Congress president Anil Sharma also joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Vallabh, a Congress spokesperson often seen on news channels, shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X.

He said he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way the party was moving.

Vallabh said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 April 2024, 08:28 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndia Politics

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT