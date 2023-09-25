AIADMK gives Annamalai what he wanted, severs ties with NDA

Even DMK allies kept warning AIADMK to be careful about its alliance with the BJP, which they said, was known to “gobbling up” regional parties after riding on their back by pointing to the decision of parties like Shiv Sena, Shironmani Akali Dal (SAD), and JD(U) which parted ways with the saffron party.

With AIADMK’s exit, Annamalai can now keep both Dravidian parties on the same pedestal and call them corrupt but will face too many challenges in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He may believe that his padayatra and consistent efforts by the BJP might have reversed the negative image that Narendra Modi has acquired in Tamil Nadu, but the Prime Minister has fared very poorly even in the opinion polls, trailing behind Rahul Gandhi by a huge percentage.

While AIADMK rebels like O Panneerselvam, T T V Dhinakaran, and V K Sasikala might be roped in to split the Mukulathor votes in southern Tamil Nadu, the BJP will have to burn the midnight oil to stitch a rainbow alliance like in 2014. It might use its influence as the ruling party to woo smaller parties but will have to do a lot of convincing to explain why the BJP alliance was better than the one led by AIADMK.

Senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh told DH that the BJP and Annamalai are moving according to their plan of going solo in Tamil Nadu.

“At a time when every party is trying to widen its network of allies at least to show some numbers, the AIADMK has walked out of an alliance with the BJP. This will give Annamalai enough room to hit out at the AIADMK on corruption and add credence to the BJP’s ‘Clean Up TN’ formula,” he told DH.