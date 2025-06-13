<p>In the recent Air India Boeing 787, one individual miraculously survived the tragedy. Aboard the AI-171 and seated in 11A forty year old Viswash Kumar Ramesh survived and was seen walking away with injuries from the crash site.</p><p>He was seated in 11A which has been previously labelled as the ‘worst’ seat. At the very last moment he managed to jump out the emergency exit still holding onto his boarding pass.</p>.Air India plane crash | 'Found myself in middle of dead bodies', says lone survivor who defied death.<p>According to a report in <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/40yearold-man-in-ahmedabad-hospital-says-he-survived-air-india-crash-101749734358509.html">Hindustan Times</a>, Ramesh said that trouble began less than 30sec into take off and was followed by a loud noise as the plane went down.</p><p>11A which was Ramesh’s seat number immediately went viral describing it as ‘lucky’.</p><p>However, past reports have listed 11A as one of the most disliked seats in a Boeing 373 aircraft.</p><p>In conversation with The Sun, flight attendants of American Airlines reported that as the 11th row is positioned in the middle of the aircraft people refrain from opting for these seats. More accurately seats 11A and 11F are avoided as these passengers end up being the last to deboard.</p><p>According to UNILAD Tech, when boarding a 737 aircraft, seat 11A is considered the worst seat of the aircraft as you will be stuck in the middle of the plane with no view, as this seat usually has a tiny circular window or even no windows at times thanks to Boeing's cabin air conditioning system.</p><p>Ramesh is a British national who was in India to visit his family along with his brother who was seated in a different row.</p><p>“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital. My brother was travelling with me and I can’t find him anymore,” he told the publication. </p>