All those who work at Tirumala should be Hindus, says newly-appointed chairman of TTD

Naidu, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, said he considers being appointed as chairman of the TTD Board as a privilege.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 10:25 IST

Comments
India NewsAndhra PradeshTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsTTD

