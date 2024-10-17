Amaravati to host drone summit this month

<p>New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> government will organise a two-day drone summit starting from October 22 in Amaravati.</p>.<p>The summit is expected to see the participation of drone companies, foreign entities and other stakeholders.</p>.<p>Briefing reporters here about the summit, Andhra Pradesh government's Secretary of Infrastructure & Investment (I&I) Department S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday that there will also be a drone show with more than 5,000 drones on October 22.</p>.Garuda Aerospace deploys drones to deliver essential supplies in rain-hit areas in Chennai.<p>So far, more than 1,000 delegates have registered for the summit, he added.</p>.<p>At the briefing, Senior Economic Advisor at the civil aviation ministry Piyush Srivastava said the government is working on a new Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the drone sector and inputs are being sought from the stakeholders.</p>.<p>The first PLI scheme for drones, introduced in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 120 crore for three financial years starting from 2021-22, has ended. </p>