Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan lays foundation for National Law University in Kurnool

To be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore in a land parcel of 150 acres, Jagan envisioned the law varsity to become a beacon of legal education par excellence in the Rayalaseema part of Andhra Pradesh.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 10:08 IST

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for an upcoming National Law University at Jagannathagattu of Kalluru mandal in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister unveiled the pylon and launched the construction work at the event.

To be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore in a land parcel of 150 acres, the Chief Minister envisioned the law varsity to become a beacon of legal education par excellence in this part (Rayalaseema) of Andhra Pradesh.

"The National Law University will not only serve as an academic institution but also lay the groundwork for the development of a robust legal ecosystem in the region," said Reddy, addressing the foundation laying ceremony.

Reminding the promise of the YSRCP government to set up the High Court in Kurnool, the CM vowed that it will be fulfilled, along with the establishment of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and LokAyukta under its commitment for decentralised development.

Further, the CM said that the Andhra Pradesh Legal Metrological Commission, Labour Commission, VAT Appellate Commission, Wakf Board and other institutions dealing with legal matters would also be set up here and help the region achieve justice.

(Published 14 March 2024, 10:08 IST)
