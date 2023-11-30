JOIN US
AP CM inaugurates second tunnel of Owk project, releases 20,000 cusecs of water

Mettupalli, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the second tunnel of Owk project, an integral component of Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) flood canal, in Nandyala district.

Besides dedicating the tunnel to the region, the CM has also released 20,000 cusecs of water from Gorakallu reservoir to Owk reservoir.

"Jagan inaugurated Owk (Project) second tunnel today, which is aimed at meeting the irrigation and drinking water needs of the Rayalaseema region, " said an official statement.

The two tunnels of Owk project were built at a cost of Rs 568 crore, would enable irrigation of 2.6 lakh acres of land in undivided Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore districts.

Further, 20 lakh people from 640 villages will receive drinking water, among other benefits.

Meanwhile, work to the tune of Rs 934 crore on the third tunnel has been completed.

India News Flood Andhra Pradesh PTI Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy canal

