NIA arrests one, seizes weapons, cash in Munchingputtu Maoist conspiracy case

“Today’s raids covered 53 locations in the districts of Guntur, Palanadu, Vijayawada, Rajhmundry, Prakasam, Bapatla, Eluru, East Godawari D R Ambedkar Konasema, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa Satya Sai, Anantapur, and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, nine locations were raided in Telengana in the districts of Hyderabad, Mahabub Nagar, Hanumakonda, Ranga Reddy and Adilabad,” NIA statement said.



The arrested accused's custodial interrogation is expected to yield further information about the conspiracy relating to the attempts of various frontal organisations to further the activities of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit.

The frontal organisations include Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), Kula Nirmulana Porata Samathi (KNPS), Patriotic Democratic Movement (PDM), Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (PKS), Praja Kala Mandali (PKM), Revolutionary Writers Association (RWA) or Viplava Rachaitala Sangam (VIRASAM), Human Rights Forum (HRF), Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) and Indian Association of Peoples Lawyers (IAPL).



NIA investigations so far have revealed that leaders and members of these frontal organisations were extending support to the CPI (Maoist), which was banned as a terrorist outfit in 2009. The premises raided on Monday belonged to members and cadres of the frontal organisations.



The case was initially registered by the Munchingputu Police of ASR District on November 23, 2020, based on information relating to the movement of Maoists and transportation of Maoist literature in Munchingput area.

The police had intercepted one Pangi Naganna, while he was carrying Maoist revolutionary literature books, medicines, red colour banner cloth, electrical wire bundles, batteries, and pamphlets to hand over to the Maoist cadres.

Detailed interrogation of Pangi Naganna had revealed that the items were handed over to him by the leaders of the frontal organisations.

On May 21 , 2021, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against seven accused before the special court, Vijayawada. Of these seven persons, five belonged to frontal organisations.