Seven killed as mini truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh

The mini-truck laden with cashew nuts was going from Borrampalem in T Narasapuram mandal to Tadimalla in Nidadavolu mandal when the driver lost control and it overturned.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 04:42 IST

East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh: Seven people were killed when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Chilaka Pakala area of Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli mandal, East Godavari district.

"Seven people died. One person survived and he is alright. He is able to speak," East Godavari district superintendent of police Narasimha Kishore told reporters.

The mini-truck laden with cashew nuts was going from Borrampalem in T Narasapuram mandal to Tadimalla in Nidadavolu mandal when the driver lost control and it overturned.

According to police, the deceased people succumbed to breathlessness after being stuck under sacks of cashew nuts.

Locals and police retrieved the bodies from under the sacks and sent them to Kovvuru government hospital for post- mortem.

Published 11 September 2024, 04:42 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshAccident

