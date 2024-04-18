Viveka muder case: Kadapa court refrains political parties from making derogatory comments against Jagan and Avinash

The respondents/defendants in this matter include Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, BJP Andhra chief Daggubati Purandeshwari, Jana Sena chief Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Viveka's daughter Dr Suneetha Nareddy, and TDP leader M Ravindra Reddy alias Btech Ravi.



Both Jagan and Avinash have come under fire from both Sharmila and Dr Suneetha over Viveka's murder. Avinash has denied charges of his involvement in Viveka's murder and claimed that remarks against him by both Sharmila and Suneetha are politically motivated.

Following, tirade launched by Shamrila and Suneetha, YSRCP Kadapa leaders approached court seeking to refrain them from making those comments.



“This court is of considered opinion that when a case is pending before a competent court for adjudication, no one is entitled to step into the shoes of the court themselves with no authorization and give their verdict and term any of the person so involved in such case as murderer/guilty person according to their whims and fancies.” – Court stated



Given the pending Vivekananda murder case before the CBI court in Nampally, the court specifically restrained any propagation labeling YS Avinash Reddy as the murderer of his uncle and any assertions regarding Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy shielding him through any medium, including print, electronic, and social media platforms.



This ad-interim injunction will remain in force until April 30. The court highlighted concerns regarding the interference of political parties and media in legal matters, stating that they have assumed the role of a 'public court' (Janta Adalat), thereby jeopardizing the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and the principle of 'guilt beyond reasonable doubt'. The court warned against the dangers of media trials and underscored the importance of upholding the integrity of the justice system.



Furthermore, the respondents/defendants were directed to remove objectionable remarks made against YSRC Party, its President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and YS Avinash Reddy from all electronic, and social media platforms immediately. They were also instructed to refrain from making personal attacks or criticisms based on allegations or distortions regarding pending cases in competent courts of law, adhering strictly to the prevailing Election Code of Conduct in Andhra Pradesh as issued by the Election Commission.