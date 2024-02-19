3 Assam miners kidnapped from Arunachal: Operations on to trace them, says Police

Tinsukia (Assam): Efforts are on to trace three miners from Assam, who have allegedly been abducted by militants in Arunachal Pradesh, police said here on Monday.

At least three miners were allegedly kidnapped by suspected militants from Febru Basti in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, Tinsukia police said.

"Operations by police forces and Assam Rifles are underway. Details will be shared later," a senior officer said.