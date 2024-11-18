Arunachal: Army honours courage and sacrifices of 1962 Indo-Sino war heroes

<p>Itanagar: The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army observed Nuranang Day in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday to pay homage to the sacrifices made by 4 Garhwal Rifles during the Battle of Nuranang on November 17, 1962.</p>.<p>The occasion honoured the valour of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat( Maha Vir Chakra), and his comrades, who displayed extraordinary bravery during the Sino-Indian War, a defence spokesperson said.</p>.<p>The event began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial, attended by the family of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, civil officials, ex-servicemen, students, tourists and over 300 participants, including additional deputy commissioner of Jang Hakraso Kri and honoured the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the Nation’s sovereignty.</p>.<p>A newly established memorial was also inaugurated during the event, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.</p>.<p>A gripping portrayal of the Battle of Nuranang brought history to life during the event, showcasing the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers.</p>.<p>The Nuranang Day celebrations reflected a shared resolve among the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army, and the state administration to honour the legacy of India’s war heroes.</p>.<p>The event culminated with the felicitation of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat’s family and ex-servicemen, underscoring the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifices.</p>