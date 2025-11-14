<p>Guwahati: Army troops posted in snow-capped mountains along the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh have found an innovative solution for logistics during difficult times: monorail.</p><p>Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army has deployed an indigenous high altitude monorail system atop 1,600 feet in the Kameng sector, where normal communication often remains cut-off due to snow and unpredictable weather conditions.</p><p>The Army on Friday said the innovative solution is capable of transporting more than 300 kgs of load in a single run and can act as a lifeline to remote posts that have no alternative means of communication or supply links. </p><p>"It enables reliable movement of mission-critical stores, ammunition, rations, fuel, engineering equipment, and other heavy or awkward loads that are otherwise difficult to ferry across steep gradients and unstable surfaces. This transportation facility is fully operation worthy to be used day or night, with or without escort, during hail or storm irrespective of the weather conditions," army said in a statement on Friday. </p>.Supreme Court notice to ED on ex-TN Min Senthil Balaji's plea to relax bail conditions in money laundering case.<p>"Beyond logistics, the system has also emerged as a potential enabler for rapid casualty evacuation, offering a safe and efficient means to move injured personnel across inhospitable stretches where helicopters may not always operate and foot evacuation is slow and risky."</p><p>The army said the in-house innovation have ensured enhanced operational readiness and strengthened sustainability in isolated high-altitude posts. "The innovative solution provided to the troops also showcases the Army’s commitment to solving complex challenges with practical, mission-focused solutions." </p>