Hindustan Unilever and TRA join hands to tackle climate change impact on tea industry

The project aims to cover 19 tea estates/factories and 19 small tea growers covering all the major tea growing regions of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. The project aims to benefit around 15,000 hectares of land.

"Various factors like the sensitive nature of the tea crop, local weather patterns and changes due to uneven rainfall, water, soil erosion can lead to challenges in growing the crop. HUL, along with TRA, will conduct a detailed life cycle analysis for Indian tea and will devise strategies that can help reduce carbon impact across the value chain," HUL said in a statement.

It said based on the data, the partnership will work with experts to develop suitable mitigation and adaptation strategies that can be implemented across the Tea industry.

"Through this study, relevant information and data will also be made available for policy makers to support their understanding of the nuances and create enabling policies to support the transition towards a sustainable, low-carbon production system. The tea industry is already seeing the social, environmental, and economic impacts of climate change. While several climate change adaptation measures have been implemented using private and public finance, the mitigation space remains largely untouched," it said.