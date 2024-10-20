Infiltrator nabbed, sent back to Bangladesh: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that one Bangladesh national has been apprehended in Karimganj district while illegally entering India and sent back to the neighbouring country.</p>.<p>"A Bangladeshi infiltrator, Mohibulla, was apprehended near the international border and pushed back across the border in Karimganj," Sarma said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.</p>.<p>"Our forces of @assampolice and @BSF_India are alert 24/7 to thwart all infiltration attempts along the border. Good job Team," Sarma said.</p>.<p>There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. Northeast has a total of three ICPs with the other two being located at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.</p>.<p>Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said that the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law.</p>.<p>However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, he had said. </p>