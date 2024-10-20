Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Infiltrator nabbed, sent back to Bangladesh: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 09:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 09:39 IST
India NewsAssamBangladeshHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us