Home

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Congress will retain power in Chhattisgarh, says party candidate Thaneshwar Sahu

Good morning, readers! Poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram are inching towards the election dates. Catch all the latest political drama unfolding in the states only with DH.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 03:08 IST

Highlights
03:0819 Oct 2023

Chhattisgarh: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

03:0819 Oct 2023

Chhattisgarh: Congress replaces sitting MLA with new face Vijay Paikra for Samri seat

02:5119 Oct 2023

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Lack of industries, jobs makes Hadoti a sticky wicket

03:0819 Oct 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: "There are several issues, we need to work for the farmers. If I get the blessings of people, then I will work for them," said Vijay Paikra, Congress candidate from Samri Assembly seat, yesterday.

02:5119 Oct 2023

"The atmosphere in Chhattisgarh is favourable for us. Each and every section of the society is happy, and surely Congress will retain power in state," says Thaneshwar Sahu, Congress candidate from Lormi Assembly seat.

02:5119 Oct 2023

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Lack of industries, jobs makes Hadoti a sticky wicket

Jaipur: Hadoti has witnessed rapid infrastructure development. That is it! This region in Rajasthan has not matched that up with adequate industrialisation or employment generation, the twin issues that may affect the prospects of both Congress and BJP this time.
Read more

02:2719 Oct 2023

"I thank Congress leadership for showing faith in me. I'll ensure to stand by your trust," says Neelam Chandrakar, Congress' candidate from Kurud Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh

(Published 19 October 2023, 03:08 IST)
