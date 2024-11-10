Home
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for Maharashtra polls today

Hello readers, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are just days away from the Assembly elections 2024. Kharge on Saturday hit out at the BJP, saying its leaders were diverting people's attention by giving provocative speeches and peddling lies. Meanwhile, PM Modi will be holding roadshow and poll rallies in Jharkhand today. Track the latest news updates on the Assembly polls here, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 04:00 IST

09:1610 Nov 2024

PM Modi to hold roadshow, poll rallies in Jharkhand today

Shiv Sena did not become BJP in 30 years, how can it become Congress: Uddhav

PM Modi reiterates 'ek hai to safe hai' slogan, Mallikarjun Kharge retaliates

Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for Maharashtra polls in Mumbai today

Shah will also address three rallies in Jalgaon, Buldana and Amravati in North Maharashtra and Vidharba region. (All India Radio News)

PM Modi to hold roadshow, poll rallies in Jharkhand today

Shiv Sena did not become BJP in 30 years, how can it become Congress: Uddhav

The Shiv Sena did not lose its identity even after an alliance of three decades with the BJP and there was no question of it turning into Congress now, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

Modi govt's demonetisation, GST 'weapons to kill' farmers, labourers: Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his campaign in Jharkhand, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that demonetisation and GST rolled out by the Narendra Modi government were "weapons to kill" farmers, labourers and the poor of the country.

PM Modi reiterates 'ek hai to safe hai' slogan, Mallikarjun Kharge retaliates

As the assembly polls nears, campaigning is gaining momentum in Maharashtra. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the 'ek hai toh safe hai' narrative even as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed BJP's top leaders for making provocative speeches.

Published 10 November 2024, 03:53 IST
