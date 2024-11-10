Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for Maharashtra polls today
Hello readers, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are just days away from the Assembly elections 2024. Kharge on Saturday hit out at the BJP, saying its leaders were diverting people's attention by giving provocative speeches and peddling lies. Meanwhile, PM Modi will be holding roadshow and poll rallies in Jharkhand today. Track the latest news updates on the Assembly polls here, only with DH!
Highlights
PM Modi to hold roadshow, poll rallies in Jharkhand today
Shiv Sena did not become BJP in 30 years, how can it become Congress: Uddhav
PM Modi reiterates 'ek hai to safe hai' slogan, Mallikarjun Kharge retaliates
Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for Maharashtra polls in Mumbai today
Shah will also address three rallies in Jalgaon, Buldana and Amravati in North Maharashtra and Vidharba region. (All India Radio News)
The Shiv Sena did not lose its identity even after an alliance of three decades with the BJP and there was no question of it turning into Congress now, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.
Modi govt's demonetisation, GST 'weapons to kill' farmers, labourers: Rahul Gandhi
Continuing his campaign in Jharkhand, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that demonetisation and GST rolled out by the Narendra Modi government were "weapons to kill" farmers, labourers and the poor of the country.
As the assembly polls nears, campaigning is gaining momentum in Maharashtra. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the 'ek hai toh safe hai' narrative even as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed BJP's top leaders for making provocative speeches.
