Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's rally

Good morning reader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega rally in Srinagar today. This will mark the PM's second rally in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the ongoing assembly elections. A voter turnout of more than 61.11% was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls covering 24 segments across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. Kishtwar witnessed the highest voting percentage - 80.14% and Pulwama the lowest - 46.65% (approximate). Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on Assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 03:05 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:2119 Sep 2024

Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's rally

08:2119 Sep 2024

'Congratulations J&K for historic voter turnout': L-G Manoj Sinha

08:2119 Sep 2024

Gurugram BJP worker quits party over denial of assembly ticket, blames Union minister

08:2119 Sep 2024

Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's rally

08:2119 Sep 2024

'Congratulations J&K for historic voter turnout': L-G Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for over 58 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the assembly polls and said it shows democracy is flourishing in the Union territory.

"Congratulations J&K for a historic voter turnout! I would like to thank all voters, who exercised their franchise in 1st Phase. Record polling in the peaceful, free & fair election attests to the strength of Indian democracy & people's faith in democratic values," he said in a post on X.

Sinha also expressed his gratitude to the security forces and election officials.

08:2119 Sep 2024

Gurugram BJP worker quits party over denial of assembly ticket, blames Union minister

Angered by not getting a BJP ticket from Pataudi assembly constituency, a party worker for 37 years resigned along with a large number of his colleagues on Wednesday.

Sumer Singh Tanwar made it clear that he will not join any political party but will remain dedicated to social and national interests.

08:2119 Sep 2024

Congress guarantees are 'bundle of lies', people know fate of promises in Himachal: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dubbed seven guarantees, including monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman from 18-60 years, announced by the Congress on Wednesday as a "bundle of lies", saying people know the fate of their "tall promises" in other states.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of poll campaign in Kurukshetra district, Saini said the Congress had made tall promises to people of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and shown them greener pastures but deceived the public once they came to power.

On the Congress' guarantee of Rs 2,000 to women, Saini said they had also promised Rs 1,500 to women in Himachal and asked whether they gave it to every woman.

08:2119 Sep 2024

People will not have to make rounds of govt offices for work: BJP's Badshahpur candidate

BJP's Badshahpur candidate Rao Narbir Singh on Wednesday said that if he wins the assembly election, people of the constituency will not have to make rounds of government offices for their work.

"...Rather officials themselves will come to you and get your work done. Believe me, the government will be at your doorstep," Singh, a former minister, said while addressing public meetings.

Singh appealed to people to vote for the BJP, saying that development work in Gurugram will gain momentum only when the party retains power in Haryana.

Published 19 September 2024, 02:51 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalNarnedra ModiJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us