Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's rally

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for over 58 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the assembly polls and said it shows democracy is flourishing in the Union territory.
"Congratulations J&K for a historic voter turnout! I would like to thank all voters, who exercised their franchise in 1st Phase. Record polling in the peaceful, free & fair election attests to the strength of Indian democracy & people's faith in democratic values," he said in a post on X.
Sinha also expressed his gratitude to the security forces and election officials.
Angered by not getting a BJP ticket from Pataudi assembly constituency, a party worker for 37 years resigned along with a large number of his colleagues on Wednesday.
Sumer Singh Tanwar made it clear that he will not join any political party but will remain dedicated to social and national interests.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dubbed seven guarantees, including monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman from 18-60 years, announced by the Congress on Wednesday as a "bundle of lies", saying people know the fate of their "tall promises" in other states.
Speaking to media on the sidelines of poll campaign in Kurukshetra district, Saini said the Congress had made tall promises to people of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and shown them greener pastures but deceived the public once they came to power.
On the Congress' guarantee of Rs 2,000 to women, Saini said they had also promised Rs 1,500 to women in Himachal and asked whether they gave it to every woman.
BJP's Badshahpur candidate Rao Narbir Singh on Wednesday said that if he wins the assembly election, people of the constituency will not have to make rounds of government offices for their work.
"...Rather officials themselves will come to you and get your work done. Believe me, the government will be at your doorstep," Singh, a former minister, said while addressing public meetings.
Singh appealed to people to vote for the BJP, saying that development work in Gurugram will gain momentum only when the party retains power in Haryana.