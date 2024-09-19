Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's rally

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for over 58 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the assembly polls and said it shows democracy is flourishing in the Union territory.

"Congratulations J&K for a historic voter turnout! I would like to thank all voters, who exercised their franchise in 1st Phase. Record polling in the peaceful, free & fair election attests to the strength of Indian democracy & people's faith in democratic values," he said in a post on X.

Sinha also expressed his gratitude to the security forces and election officials.