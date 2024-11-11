Home
Beheading of tailor in Udaipur: SC issues notice on plea against bail granted to one of the accused

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar decided to examine the petition filed by Yash Teli, son of Kanhaiya Lal, against the order passed by Rajasthan HC.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:37 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 13:37 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRajasthan High Court

