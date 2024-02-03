Bharat Ratna not only honour for me but also for ideals and principles I served: L K Advani

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani said on Saturday that the Bharat Ratna award is not only an honour for him as a person but also for the ideals and principles that he strove to serve throughout life to the best of his ability.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the Bharat Ratna that has been conferred on me today," he said in a statement soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his name for the country's highest civilian honour.

The 96-year-old leader, the longest serving president of the BJP, said ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its volunteer at the age of 14 years he has sought reward in only one thing – "in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me".