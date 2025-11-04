<p>Aurangabad: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> wants the youth to remain busy in making social media reels, so that they stay distracted from pressing problems about education, health and employment.</p>.<p>Addressing a poll rally in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>’s Aurangabad, Gandhi charged the PM with promoting “addiction” to social media. </p><p>“Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, Instagram, Facebook... This is the new high (‘nasha’) of the 21st century. He wants such a scenario because this would ensure that the youth remain distracted, and do not hold his government accountable for their problems about education, health and employment,” he alleged.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi campaign with two days left for Phase 1 canvassing.<p>Gandhi also claimed that Modi and Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> “were indulging in 'vote chori' (vote theft) in Bihar, as they know the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> would not win the assembly polls”.</p>.<p>“The INDIA bloc, if voted to power in Bihar, will be a government of the extremely backward, socially marginalised and Dalits,” the former Congress president asserted.</p>.<p>Slamming the NDA government in the state, Gandhi accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of turning the youth of Bihar into labourers.</p>.<p>“Question paper leaks are also a regular affair in Bihar, benefitting the financially rich students,” alleged Gandhi.</p>