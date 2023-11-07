JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

BJP calls for Nitish Kumar to quit over comment on importance of women's education to control population

Bihar chief minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 17:09 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday flayed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks on the importance of women's education to control the population calling them 'most misogynistic, vulgar and patriarchal', and demanded his resignation.

The Bihar chief minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," Kumar said in a rustic style.

Reacting sharply to Kumar's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, 'The language used by Mr Nitish Kumar inside the assembly is most vulgar, indecent, most misogynistic, sexist and patriarchal.'

'This is the mindset of the chief minister of Bihar. Imagine what will be the plight of women of Bihar if such a language is spoken in the Bihar assembly,' he added.

He demanded that the chief minister step down.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 November 2023, 17:09 IST)
BJPIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBihar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT